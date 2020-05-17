Navajo Nation reports 172 new COVID-19 cases, 13 additional deaths | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 172 new COVID-19 cases, 13 additional deaths

Justine Lopez
Created: May 17, 2020 11:08 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Nation has reported 172 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths as of Saturday. According to the Navajo Department of Health, there are a total of 3,912 cases of COVID-19 with 140 confirmed deaths.

Navajo Nation officials said they have administered 23,791 total COVID-19 tests and have received 17,409 negative test results.

"We are testing our people here on the Navajo Nation almost fives times greater than the rest of the country. So let’s not panic or be overly-alarmed by the daily numbers, but let’s be diligent and recognize that we cannot let up now. Please abide by the weekend lockdown and the stay-at-home order that remains in effect seven days a week. We are beating COVID-19 together,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez in a press release.

The Navajo Nation's 57-hour weekend lockdown will remain in effect until Monday.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


