Navajo Nation reports 172 new COVID-19 cases, 13 additional deaths

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Nation has reported 172 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths as of Saturday. According to the Navajo Department of Health, there are a total of 3,912 cases of COVID-19 with 140 confirmed deaths.

Navajo Nation officials said they have administered 23,791 total COVID-19 tests and have received 17,409 negative test results.