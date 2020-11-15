Navajo Nation reports 172 new COVID-19 cases, no recent deaths

KOB Web Staff
Created: November 15, 2020 10:50 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 172 new COVID-19 cases and Saturday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 13,249 with 7,926 recoveries. The death toll remains at 598.
On Saturday, the Navajo Nation reinstated its stay-at-home order, which will go into effect Monday, Nov. 16 and last for three weeks. The new measures will temporarily close executive branch government offices, schools, and declares "red status" for all businesses requiring new safety measures as COVID-19 cases continue to rapidly rise.
Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:
To read the Public Health Emergency Order 2020-029, click here.
To read the Public Health Emergency Order 2020-030, click here.
