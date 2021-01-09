Navajo Nation reports 175 new COVID-19 cases, three additional deaths | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 175 new COVID-19 cases, three additional deaths

KOB Web Staff
Created: January 09, 2021 07:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 175 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 24,979 with 12,690 recoveries. Three new deaths were reported Saturday, bringing the total number of known COVID-19 deaths to 869.

On Saturday, the state of New Mexico reported 1,507 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 11,094 new cases, and Utah reported 2,613.

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:

  • Chinle Service Unit: 4,646
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,538
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 2,621
  • Gallup Service Unit: 4,012
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 2,345
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 4,384
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 2,805
  • Winslow Service Unit: 1,596
  • 32 residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Nation's 57-hour weekend lockdown remains in effect until Monday, Jan. 11.

Due to the high volume of cases, Navajo leaders have extended the weekly weekend lockdowns through Monday, Jan. 25. 
 


