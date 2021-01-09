Navajo Nation reports 175 new COVID-19 cases, three additional deaths

KOB Web Staff
Created: January 09, 2021 07:45 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 175 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 24,979 with 12,690 recoveries. Three new deaths were reported Saturday, bringing the total number of known COVID-19 deaths to 869.
On Saturday, the state of New Mexico reported 1,507 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 11,094 new cases, and Utah reported 2,613.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The Nation's 57-hour weekend lockdown remains in effect until Monday, Jan. 11.
Due to the high volume of cases, Navajo leaders have extended the weekly weekend lockdowns through Monday, Jan. 25.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company