Navajo Nation reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: September 17, 2020 07:56 AM
Created: September 17, 2020 07:50 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 18 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths Wednesday. 

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 10,059 with 7,190 recoveries. The total number of deaths is now 539.

"The states of New Mexico, Utah, and Arizona reported increases in COVID-19 cases today," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "The number of increasing cases in towns and cities near the Navajo Nation remains a consistent concern and we continue to urge our Navajo citizens not to travel to these hotspots."

Contact tracing has shown that the majority of new cases on the Nation result from people traveling and bringing the virus back home, or by going to family gatherings. 

On Wednesday, New Mexico reported 119 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 747 cases, and Arizona reported 695 cases. 

Last week, the Navajo Nation had its first day without new cases since the pandemic hit in March. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 2,359
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 824
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 961
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,618
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,321
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,538
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 953
  • Winslow Service Unit: 479
  • 6 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The daily curfew remains in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The 32-hour partial weekend lockdowns will continue through at least the end of September. 

The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


