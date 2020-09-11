Navajo Nation reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

Tuesday was the Navajo Nation's first day without new cases since the pandemic hit in March.

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,347

Crownpoint Service Unit: 815

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 945

Gallup Service Unit: 1,586

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,318

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,506

Tuba City Service Unit: 944

Winslow Service Unit: 466

6 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit

The daily curfew remains in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The 32-hour partial weekend lockdowns will continue through at least the end of September.

The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.