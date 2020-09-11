Navajo Nation reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: September 11, 2020 08:08 AM
Created: September 11, 2020 07:56 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 18 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths Thursday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 9,933 with 7,169 recoveries. The total number of deaths is now 530.
"We are hopeful that a safe vaccine will be available sooner than later," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Until then, we have to stay the course and remain focused on staying home as much as possible, wearing our masks, washing our hands, avoiding large crowds, and social distancing."
Nez said the safest place to be is on the Navajo Nation. On Thursday, New Mexico reported 161 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 346 cases, and Arizona reported 461 cases.
Tuesday was the Navajo Nation's first day without new cases since the pandemic hit in March.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The daily curfew remains in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The 32-hour partial weekend lockdowns will continue through at least the end of September.
The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company