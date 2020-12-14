Navajo Nation reports 183 COVID-19 cases, two additional deaths

On Monday, nearly 4,000 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine will be delivered to the Indian Medical Center in Gallup to be distributed to other key health care centers across the Navajo Nation. The vaccines will then be sent to hospitals and other facilities on the Nation that are ready to administer the vaccines.

"This is the first step in the vaccine process to help rid this invisible monster from our homes and communities," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Until the vaccines are available to the general public, all of us have to continue to take proper precautions and keep our guard up to protect ourselves from the spread of COVID-19."