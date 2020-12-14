Navajo Nation reports 183 COVID-19 cases, two additional deaths | KOB 4

Navajo Nation reports 183 COVID-19 cases, two additional deaths

Navajo Nation reports 183 COVID-19 cases, two additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: December 14, 2020 07:41 AM
Created: December 14, 2020 06:47 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 183 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 19,608 with 10,371 recoveries. Two new deaths were reported Sunday, bringing the total number of known COVID-19 deaths to 720. 

On Monday, nearly 4,000 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine will be delivered to the Indian Medical Center in Gallup to be distributed to other key health care centers across the Navajo Nation. The vaccines will then be sent to hospitals and other facilities on the Nation that are ready to administer the vaccines. 

"This is the first step in the vaccine process to help rid this invisible monster from our homes and communities," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Until the vaccines are available to the general public, all of us have to continue to take proper precautions and keep our guard up to protect ourselves from the spread of COVID-19."

On Thursday, New Mexico reported 1,459 new COVID-19 cases, Arizona reported 5,854 cases, and Utah reported 2,083 cases. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 3,801
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,088
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 2,097
  • Gallup Service Unit: 3,242
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,936
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 3,222
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 1,998
  • Winslow Service Unit: 1,202
  • 22 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The Nation's stay-at-home lockdown has been extended through Dec. 28.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

What to expect when COVID-19 vaccines arrive in New Mexico
What to expect when COVID-19 vaccines arrive in New Mexico
New Mexico reports 44 new deaths, 1,459 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 44 new deaths, 1,459 additional COVID-19 cases
Navajo Nation to receive first shipment of Pfizer vaccine Monday
Navajo Nation to receive first shipment of Pfizer vaccine Monday
New Mexico art community struggles amid pandemic
New Mexico art community struggles amid pandemic
Albuquerque restaurant stops accepting cash after multiple robberies
Albuquerque restaurant stops accepting cash after multiple robberies