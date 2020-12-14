Navajo Nation reports 183 COVID-19 cases, two additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 183 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 19,608 with 10,371 recoveries. Two new deaths were reported Sunday, bringing the total number of known COVID-19 deaths to 720.
On Monday, nearly 4,000 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine will be delivered to the Indian Medical Center in Gallup to be distributed to other key health care centers across the Navajo Nation. The vaccines will then be sent to hospitals and other facilities on the Nation that are ready to administer the vaccines.
"This is the first step in the vaccine process to help rid this invisible monster from our homes and communities," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Until the vaccines are available to the general public, all of us have to continue to take proper precautions and keep our guard up to protect ourselves from the spread of COVID-19."
On Thursday, New Mexico reported 1,459 new COVID-19 cases, Arizona reported 5,854 cases, and Utah reported 2,083 cases.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The Nation's stay-at-home lockdown has been extended through Dec. 28.
