Navajo Nation reports 189 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

The Associated Press
Created: January 17, 2021 10:12 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Health officials on the Navajo Nation have reported 189 new cases of the coronavirus and seven more deaths as the reservation went into another weekend lockdown.

The latest figures released Saturday night increased the number of cases to 26,287 with 915 known deaths.

Tribal officials say more than 222,500 COVID-19 tests have been administered since the pandemic again and about 13,500 people have recovered.

The number of infections is thought to be higher than reported because many people haven’t been tested.

Studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

The Navajo Nation extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Residents of the vast reservation are required to stay home from Friday evening until early Monday morning, except for essential workers and in the case of an emergency.


