Navajo Nation reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

October 05, 2020
Created: October 05, 2020 09:56 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 19 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death Sunday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 10,441 with 7,271 recoveries. The total number of deaths is now 559.
"Today, the state of Utah reported its second highest daily number of new COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic with 1,393 new cases reported on Sunday," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Numbers for Arizona and New Mexico also remain high."
On Thursday, New Mexico reported 189 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 1,393 cases, and Arizona reported 355 cases.
"When you leave the Navajo Nation, the risk of contracting COVID-19 increase substantially," Nez said. "We have to keep our guard up."
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here. The Navajo Nation will continue 57-hour weekend lockdowns through mid-October.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
