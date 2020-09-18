Navajo Nation reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

"In areas outside of the Navajo Nation and in other states we see surges in new cases where restrictions are lifted," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We have to continue to rely on the data and facts as we move forward in this pandemic. Please stay home as much as possible, wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash your hands often, and avoid large gatherings."

On Thursday, New Mexico reported 159 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 911 cases, and Arizona reported 1,753 cases. The big jump in numbers in Arizona is due to newly added antigen testing results, which includes cases over the past few months, according to the Arizona Department of Health.