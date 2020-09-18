Navajo Nation reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: September 18, 2020 10:33 AM
Created: September 18, 2020 10:23 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 19 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death Thursday. 

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 10,083 with 7,226 recoveries. The total number of deaths is now 540. 

"In areas outside of the Navajo Nation and in other states we see surges in new cases where restrictions are lifted," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We have to continue to rely on the data and facts as we move forward in this pandemic. Please stay home as much as possible, wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash your hands often, and avoid large gatherings."

On Thursday, New Mexico reported 159 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 911 cases, and Arizona reported 1,753 cases. The big jump in numbers in Arizona is due to newly added antigen testing results, which includes cases over the past few months, according to the Arizona Department of Health. 

Last week, the Navajo Nation had its first day without new cases since the pandemic hit in March. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 2,362
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 829
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 963
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,621
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,327
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,541
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 953
  • Winslow Service Unit: 481
  • 6 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The daily curfew remains in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The 32-hour partial weekend lockdowns will continue through at least the end of September. 

The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


