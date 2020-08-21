Navajo Nation reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,293

Crownpoint Service Unit: 795

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 745

Gallup Service Unit: 1,526

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,296

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,483

Tuba City Service Unit: 923

Winslow Service Unit: 454

4 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit

The Navajo Nation issued a "Safe at Home" public health order this week, rescinding the shelter-in-place order that has been in place for months. The daily curfew remains in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Another 32-hour weekend lockdown will begin Saturday, Aug. 22, at 9 p.m. Officials said all businesses and tribal parks will be closed for the duration of the lockdown.

The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.