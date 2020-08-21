Navajo Nation reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: August 21, 2020 11:44 AM
Created: August 21, 2020 11:36 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths Thursday. 

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 9,519 with 487 deaths. Reports show that approximately 6,996 people have recovered from COVID-19.

"Here on the Navajo Nation, we have gone 21 consecutive days with less than 50 new daily cases, but we have to remain diligent," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We must adapt all preventative measures into our daily lives to lower the spread of the flu and COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation."

The Navajo Nation has had 56 consecutive days with less than 100 reported daily cases of COVID-19. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 2,293
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 795
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 745
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,526
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,296
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,483
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 923
  • Winslow Service Unit: 454
  • 4 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The Navajo Nation issued a "Safe at Home" public health order this week, rescinding the shelter-in-place order that has been in place for months. The daily curfew remains in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. 

Another 32-hour weekend lockdown will begin Saturday, Aug. 22, at 9 p.m. Officials said all businesses and tribal parks will be closed for the duration of the lockdown. 

The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


