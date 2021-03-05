Navajo Nation reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths | KOB 4

Navajo Nation reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

The Associated Press
Created: March 05, 2021 07:31 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Thursday reported 19 new COVID-19 cases with seven additional deaths.

The latest figures from tribal health officials bring the total number of COVID-19 cases to 29,816 cases since the pandemic began.

The death toll now is 1,194.

Health facilities on the reservation and in border towns are conducting drive-thru vaccine events or administering doses by appointment.

The Navajo-area Indian Health Service has vaccinated more than 135,000 people so far.

A daily curfew from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. and a mask mandate remain in effect for residents of the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah to prevent the spread of the virus.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

