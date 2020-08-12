Navajo Nation reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

"Our health care system on the Navajo Nation cannot handle another spike in new cases," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We have to think ahead and plan for the future and do everything we can right now to minimize the impacts of the upcoming flu season. Whether we like it or not, we are going to have to deal with COVID-19 for some time until there is a vaccine available."

On Tuesday, Arizona reported 1,213 new COVID-19 cases, New Mexico reported 202 new cases, and Utah reported 362 new cases.