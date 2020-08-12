Navajo Nation reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: August 12, 2020 08:32 AM
Created: August 12, 2020 08:09 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths Tuesday. 

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 9,334 with 473 deaths. Reports show that approximately 6,893 people have recovered from COVID-19.

"Our health care system on the Navajo Nation cannot handle another spike in new cases," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We have to think ahead and plan for the future and do everything we can right now to minimize the impacts of the upcoming flu season. Whether we like it or not, we are going to have to deal with COVID-19 for some time until there is a vaccine available."

On Tuesday, Arizona reported 1,213 new COVID-19 cases, New Mexico reported 202 new cases, and Utah reported 362 new cases. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 2,258
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 778
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 722
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,506
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,283
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,458
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 886
  • Winslow Service Unit: 439
  • 4 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The Navajo Nation extended its executive order declaring a state of emergency and government closures to August 16. The Nation will go under another 32-hour weekend lockdown beginning Aug. 15 at 9 p.m. 

More than 85,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered on the Navajo Nation. 

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


