Navajo Nation reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The Associated Press
Created: December 28, 2021 08:34 PM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation reported 19 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday and no additional deaths.

The latest numbers pushed the cases on the vast reservation to 41,121, including 34 delayed reported cases. The death toll remained at 1,583.

Tribal leaders continued to push for residents to take precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including mask wearing, social distancing and washing hands.

The omicron variant has not been detected in samples on the Navajo Nation, but tribal leaders say that doesn't mean it's not there.


