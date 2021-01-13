Navajo Nation reports 193 COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 13, 2021 09:08 AM
Created: January 13, 2021 07:26 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 193 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths Tuesday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 25,576 with 13,065 recoveries. The total number of known deaths is now at 874.
Starting this week, the Navajo Nation has stepped up efforts to provide vaccines to indviduals 65 and older.
"I am very grateful to all of our health care workers working together to coordinate the drive-thru vaccination events in many communities on the Navajo Nation," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We are seeing that the majority of our people, including elders, are receptive to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. I am confident in the vaccines. I encourage all of our people to learn about the vaccines and I am hopeful that more of our people choose to receive it."
On Tuesday, New Mexico reported 893 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 2,146 cases, and Arizona reported 8,559 cases.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The Navajo Nation administration extended its stay-at-home order last week. The emergency order will be extended through Monday, Jan. 25 due to an increase of daily COVID-19 cases. To read the latest public health emergency order, click here.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company