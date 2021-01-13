Navajo Nation reports 193 COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

Starting this week, the Navajo Nation has stepped up efforts to provide vaccines to indviduals 65 and older.

"I am very grateful to all of our health care workers working together to coordinate the drive-thru vaccination events in many communities on the Navajo Nation," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We are seeing that the majority of our people, including elders, are receptive to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. I am confident in the vaccines. I encourage all of our people to learn about the vaccines and I am hopeful that more of our people choose to receive it."