Navajo Nation reports 197 additional virus cases, no deaths | KOB 4

Navajo Nation reports 197 additional virus cases, no deaths

Navajo Nation reports 197 additional virus cases, no deaths

The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
Created: November 24, 2020 06:23 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is reporting 197 additional COVID-19 cases and no deaths from the virus as of Monday evening.

A day earlier, officials had reported 383 cases, an all-time high for the vast reservation.

Advertisement

In all, the tribe has reported more than 15,000 cases of the virus and 631 deaths since the pandemic began.

The Navajo Nation is currently under a three-week stay-at-home order. Only essential workers are allowed to come and go. Others are permitted to travel in cases of emergency or for essentials.

"Our public health experts advise against traveling and against holding in-person family gatherings with anyone that does not live within the same household," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Please tell your elderes about the risks of COVID-19. We know that it may be difficult for our elders to not welcome family and relatives into their homes, but the risks are far too dangerous at this point." 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 3,229
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,688
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,542
  • Gallup Service Unit: 2,452
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,622
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 2,279
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 1,569
  • Winslow Service Unit: 842
  • 13 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Local actor reacts to news of Netflix expansion
Local actor reacts to news of Netflix expansion
COVID cases to keep some NM grocery stores closed under governor’s public health order
COVID cases to keep some NM grocery stores closed under governor’s public health order
Rural New Mexico hospital hits ICU capacity
Rural New Mexico hospital hits ICU capacity
Gov. Lujan Grisham lays out agenda for special session
Gov. Lujan Grisham lays out agenda for special session
Netflix announces plan to add 300 acres to ABQ Studios
Netflix announces plan to add 300 acres to ABQ Studios

Weather

  
Your Weather Forecast
Current Temperatures
Live Interactive Radar
Live Doppler Radar