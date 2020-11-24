Navajo Nation reports 197 additional virus cases, no deaths

The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
Created: November 24, 2020 06:23 AM
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is reporting 197 additional COVID-19 cases and no deaths from the virus as of Monday evening.
A day earlier, officials had reported 383 cases, an all-time high for the vast reservation.
In all, the tribe has reported more than 15,000 cases of the virus and 631 deaths since the pandemic began.
The Navajo Nation is currently under a three-week stay-at-home order. Only essential workers are allowed to come and go. Others are permitted to travel in cases of emergency or for essentials.
"Our public health experts advise against traveling and against holding in-person family gatherings with anyone that does not live within the same household," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Please tell your elderes about the risks of COVID-19. We know that it may be difficult for our elders to not welcome family and relatives into their homes, but the risks are far too dangerous at this point."
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)