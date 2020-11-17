Navajo Nation reports 197 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 197 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death

The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 17, 2020 10:46 AM
Created: November 17, 2020 08:07 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials are reporting 197 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.

The latest figures released Monday night bring the total number of known cases to 13,596 with 603 known deaths.

"All of the data indicates that it is going to get worse before it gets better, but each one of us has the ability to help change that trend," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We have to use what we learned during the first wave of COVID-19 that devastated our Nation in April and May. We cannot keep making the same mistakes by traveling off the Navajo Nation and bringing the virus home." 

Tribal health officials said more than 138,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic started and around 7,900 have recovered.

The news comes as the Navajo Nation on Monday reinstated a three-week stay-at-home lockdown for the entire reservation.

The coronavirus has affected 29 communities throughout the reservation, which spans more than 27,000 square miles in parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 2,954
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,483
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,365
  • Gallup Service Unit: 2,154
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,509
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 2,010
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 1,419
  • Winslow Service Unit: 693
  • 9 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

