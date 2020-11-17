Navajo Nation reports 197 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death

"All of the data indicates that it is going to get worse before it gets better, but each one of us has the ability to help change that trend," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We have to use what we learned during the first wave of COVID-19 that devastated our Nation in April and May. We cannot keep making the same mistakes by traveling off the Navajo Nation and bringing the virus home."

Tribal health officials said more than 138,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic started and around 7,900 have recovered.