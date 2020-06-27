Navajo Nation reports 2 additional deaths, 42 new COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 2 additional deaths, 42 new COVID-19 cases

Justine Lopez
Created: June 27, 2020 10:23 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —The Navajo Department of Health reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional death Friday. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 7,320 with 350 deaths. 

Reports from all 12 health care facilities on and near the Navajo Nation indicate that approximately 5,059 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. 

Here are the Navajo Nation case totals by Service Unit:

  • Chinle Service Unit: 1,894
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 652
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 446
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,242
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,048
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,175
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 597
  • Winslow Service Unit: 258

*Eight residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

Navajo Nation residents are currently in the middle of a 57-hour weekend lockdown, which will conclude at 5 a.m. Monday, June 29. 

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


