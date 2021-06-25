Navajo Nation reports 2 more COVID-19 cases and 1 more death | KOB 4

Navajo Nation reports 2 more COVID-19 cases and 1 more death

The Associated Press
Created: June 25, 2021 10:01 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Thursday reported two new cases of COVID-19 and one more death.

Tribal health officials say the sprawling reservation that stretches into New Mexico, Arizona and Utah now has seen 30,976 known cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The known death toll is at 1,348.

Last week, the Navajo Department of Health lifted the tribe’s stay-at-home order, easing restrictions to allow in-person meetings and ceremonies of 25 people or fewer and drive-thru gatherings of up to 100 vehicles.

Face masks are required by everyone on the Navajo Nation, whether or not they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

