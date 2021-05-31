Navajo Nation reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported two new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths Sunday.
The total number of known deaths remains at 1,324. A full report for Sunday is not available due to the holiday weekend.
"Stay safe and keep taking precautions during this holiday weekend as we honor and remember our fallen warriors on Memorial Day," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We have to remain diligent in order to keep our daily numbers of new infections low."
The Navajo Nation moved from the Orange level of restrictions to Yellow in late April.
A curfew remains in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m daily. The mask mandate also remains in place at this time.
