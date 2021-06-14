Navajo Nation reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths | KOB 4

Navajo Nation reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Navajo Nation reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Created: June 14, 2021 06:53 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported two new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths Sunday.

The total number of known deaths remains at 1,340.

"We must remain diligent and remind ourselves that we are not completely out of this pandemic," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We have variants throughout the world and in our own communities here on the Navajo Nation that still pose risks."

The Navajo Nation moved from the Orange level of restrictions to Yellow in late April.

A curfew remains in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m daily. The mask mandate also remains in place at this time.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Police investigate homicide at Albuquerque motel
Police investigate homicide at Albuquerque motel
Bobby Unser Jr. passes away
Bobby Unser Jr. passes away
Albuquerque couple asks for help after losing newborn son to rare disease
Albuquerque couple asks for help after losing newborn son to rare disease
New Mexico to offer $100 for vaccinations as reopening date looms
New Mexico to offer $100 for vaccinations as reopening date looms
Widow of New Mexico police officer suing for wrongful death
Widow of New Mexico police officer suing for wrongful death