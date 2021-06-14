Navajo Nation reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported two new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths Sunday.
The total number of known deaths remains at 1,340.
"We must remain diligent and remind ourselves that we are not completely out of this pandemic," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We have variants throughout the world and in our own communities here on the Navajo Nation that still pose risks."
The Navajo Nation moved from the Orange level of restrictions to Yellow in late April.
A curfew remains in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m daily. The mask mandate also remains in place at this time.
