Navajo Nation reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: May 25, 2021 07:47 AM
Created: May 25, 2021 07:21 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 2 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths Monday.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 30,780 with 29,408 recoveries. The total number of known deaths remains at 1,301.

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:

  • Chinle Service Unit: 5,595
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,959
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,663
  • Gallup Service Unit: 4,883
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 2,729
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 5,208
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 3,738
  • Winslow Service Unit: 1,986
  • 19 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

"We have to keep our guard up despite our low numbers of reported cases and deaths," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "The vaccines are a key part of our fight against COVID-19, so please get vaccinated if you have not done so already."

The Navajo Nation's curfew remains in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m daily. The mask mandate also remains in place at this time.


