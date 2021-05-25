Navajo Nation reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,595

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,959

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,663

Gallup Service Unit: 4,883

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,729

Shiprock Service Unit: 5,208

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,738

Winslow Service Unit: 1,986

19 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit

"We have to keep our guard up despite our low numbers of reported cases and deaths," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "The vaccines are a key part of our fight against COVID-19, so please get vaccinated if you have not done so already."