Navajo Nation reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: May 25, 2021 07:47 AM
Created: May 25, 2021 07:21 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 2 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths Monday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 30,780 with 29,408 recoveries. The total number of known deaths remains at 1,301.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
"We have to keep our guard up despite our low numbers of reported cases and deaths," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "The vaccines are a key part of our fight against COVID-19, so please get vaccinated if you have not done so already."
The Navajo Nation's curfew remains in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m daily. The mask mandate also remains in place at this time.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company