Navajo Nation reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: September 01, 2020 07:36 AM
Created: September 01, 2020 07:32 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death Monday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 9,820 with 503 deaths. Reports show that approximately 7,078 people have recovered from COVID-19.
"The flu season is just around the corner. We have to be prepared as much as possible and that includes eating healthy," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "The more we eat healthy foods the stronger our immune systems will be to help prevent and fight the flu and COVID-19."
On Sunday, New Mexico reported 73 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 253 cases, and Arizona reported 174 cases.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The Navajo Nation issued a "Safe at Home" public health order earlier this month, rescinding the shelter-in-place order that has been in place for months. The daily curfew remains in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
