Navajo Nation reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Created: October 12, 2020 10:13 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 20 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths Sunday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 10,696 with 7,339 recoveries. The death toll remains at 565.
"It appears that family gatherings and people returning from border towns are the two driving forces behind recent surges in certain regions of the Navajo Nation, based on information gathered by contact tracers who interview individuals who test positive for COVID-19," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We know that people are hesitant to wear masks and follow CDC guidelines when they are around family members, but the reality is that many of our people are contracting the virus at family gatherings."
On Sunday, New Mexico reported 269 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 1,200 cases, and Arizona reported 597 cases.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here. More than 113,529 COVID-19 tests have been administered on the Navajo Nation.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company