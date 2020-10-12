Navajo Nation reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

"It appears that family gatherings and people returning from border towns are the two driving forces behind recent surges in certain regions of the Navajo Nation, based on information gathered by contact tracers who interview individuals who test positive for COVID-19," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We know that people are hesitant to wear masks and follow CDC guidelines when they are around family members, but the reality is that many of our people are contracting the virus at family gatherings."

On Sunday, New Mexico reported 269 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 1,200 cases, and Arizona reported 597 cases.