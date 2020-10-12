Navajo Nation reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths | KOB 4
Advertisement

Navajo Nation reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Navajo Nation reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Created: October 12, 2020 10:13 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 20 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths Sunday.  

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 10,696 with 7,339 recoveries. The death toll remains at 565.

Advertisement

"It appears that family gatherings and people returning from border towns are the two driving forces behind recent surges in certain regions of the Navajo Nation, based on information gathered by contact tracers who interview individuals who test positive for COVID-19," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We know that people are hesitant to wear masks and follow CDC guidelines when they are around family members, but the reality is that many of our people are contracting the virus at family gatherings."

On Sunday, New Mexico reported 269 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 1,200 cases, and Arizona reported 597 cases. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 2,467
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 936
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,106
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,698
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,353
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,631
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 1,003
  • Winslow Service Unit: 494
  • 8 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here. More than 113,529 COVID-19 tests have been administered on the Navajo Nation. 

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Homeward bound: hot air balloonist makes unexpected landing
Homeward bound: hot air balloonist makes unexpected landing
New Mexico celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day
New Mexico celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 269 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 269 additional COVID-19 cases
Biostatistician, epidemiologist said state needs to treat restaurant workers like frontline workers
Biostatistician, epidemiologist said state needs to treat restaurant workers like frontline workers
APD: Man shot, killed at McDonald's
APD: Man shot, killed at McDonald's
Advertisement


New Mexico celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day
New Mexico celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day
Police respond to fatal shooting at Albuquerque church
Police respond to fatal shooting at Albuquerque church
Health care is focus as Barrett Supreme Court hearing opens
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett arrives for her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. (Caroline Brehman/Pool via AP)
Navajo Nation reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths
Navajo Nation reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths
Biostatistician, epidemiologist said state needs to treat restaurant workers like frontline workers
Biostatistician, epidemiologist said state needs to treat restaurant workers like frontline workers