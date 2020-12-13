Navajo Nation reports 203 new COVID-19 cases, seven additional deaths

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 3,769

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,067

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 2,088

Gallup Service Unit: 3,221

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,920

Shiprock Service Unit: 3,176

Tuba City Service Unit: 1,970

Winslow Service Unit: 1,189

20 residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

“We have to remain united in the fight against COVID-19 and we have to do more to help our health care workers. Right now, our hospitals and health care workers are overwhelmed due to the high level of new COVID-19 cases. If we stay home more, we help to isolate the virus and reduce the spread of the virus. Please stay strong and continue to pray for our people,” said Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer.

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved and authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19. The Navajo Nation is expected to receive 3,900 doses, which will arrive Monday.