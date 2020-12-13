Navajo Nation reports 203 new COVID-19 cases, seven additional deaths

Justine Lopez
Updated: December 13, 2020 10:24 AM
Created: December 13, 2020 10:22 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 203 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 19,420 with 10,359 recoveries. Seven new deaths were reported Saturday, bringing the total number of known COVID-19 deaths to 718.
On Saturday, the state of Arizona reported 8,076 new cases, Utah reported 3,692, and New Mexico reported 1,803 new cases.
The Navajo Nation's 57-hour weekend lockdown will remain in effect until 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14. All residents of the Navajo Nation are required to remain home during the weekend lockdown except for essential workers who are required to report to work.
Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:
“We have to remain united in the fight against COVID-19 and we have to do more to help our health care workers. Right now, our hospitals and health care workers are overwhelmed due to the high level of new COVID-19 cases. If we stay home more, we help to isolate the virus and reduce the spread of the virus. Please stay strong and continue to pray for our people,” said Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer.
On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved and authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19. The Navajo Nation is expected to receive 3,900 doses, which will arrive Monday.
