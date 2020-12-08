Navajo Nation reports 213 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials on Monday reported 213 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths. In all, the tribe has now reported 18,163 cases and 682 knows deaths since the pandemic began.

The Navajo Department of Health now has identified 77 communities with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 from Nov. 20 to Dec. 3.