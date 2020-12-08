Navajo Nation reports 213 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths

The Associated Press
Created: December 08, 2020 06:30 AM
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials on Monday reported 213 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths. In all, the tribe has now reported 18,163 cases and 682 knows deaths since the pandemic began.
The Navajo Department of Health now has identified 77 communities with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 from Nov. 20 to Dec. 3.
Tribal officials say nearly all intensive care unit beds on the reservation are being are used as coronavirus cases surge.
They warn that the tribe is nearing a point where health care workers will have to make difficult decisions about providing care with limited hospital resources.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said Sunday evening that there are few options to transport patients to other regional hospitals that are near full capacity.
(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)