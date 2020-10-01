Navajo Nation reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

"There is no vaccine or cure for COVID-19, so we have to focus on adhering to the guidelines provided by the public health experts – Navajo Department of Health, Indian Health Service, and Centers for Disease Control," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "The latest public health emergency order allows for wood gathering and hauling during the 57-hour weekend lockdown, as long as you have a permit and wear masks, limit your group to no more than five people, use hand sanitizer, and practice other safety measures."

The Navajo Nation will continue 57-hour weekend lockdowns through mid-October.