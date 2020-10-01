Navajo Nation reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

Navajo Nation reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: October 01, 2020 10:28 AM
Created: October 01, 2020 10:21 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 22 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death Wednesday.  

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 10,355 with 7,256 recoveries. The total number of deaths is now 556.

"There is no vaccine or cure for COVID-19, so we have to focus on adhering to the guidelines provided by the public health experts – Navajo Department of Health, Indian Health Service, and Centers for Disease Control," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "The latest public health emergency order allows for wood gathering and hauling during the 57-hour weekend lockdown, as long as you have a permit and wear masks, limit your group to no more than five people, use hand sanitizer, and practice other safety measures."

The Navajo Nation will continue 57-hour weekend lockdowns through mid-October.

On Wednesday, New Mexico reported 281 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 906 cases, and Arizona reported 323 cases. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 2,399
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 889
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,040
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,640
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,339
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,577
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 982
  • Winslow Service Unit: 483
  • 6 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


