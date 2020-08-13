Navajo Nation reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths

"Here on the Navajo Nation, we have gone 13 consecutive days with less than 50 new daily cases," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "But we have to remain diligent and we must continue to wear masks for the rest of the year and into the new year to lower the spread of the flu and COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation."

Nez said the Indian Health Service is underfunded every year and is limited on doctors, nurses and other resources – so another spike in cases will devastate the health care system.