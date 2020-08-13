Navajo Nation reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths Wednesday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 9,356 with 477 deaths. Reports show that approximately 6,920 people have recovered from COVID-19.
"Here on the Navajo Nation, we have gone 13 consecutive days with less than 50 new daily cases," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "But we have to remain diligent and we must continue to wear masks for the rest of the year and into the new year to lower the spread of the flu and COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation."
Nez said the Indian Health Service is underfunded every year and is limited on doctors, nurses and other resources – so another spike in cases will devastate the health care system.
On Wednesday, Arizona reported 706 new COVID-19 cases, New Mexico reported 180 new cases, and Utah reported 338 new cases.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The Navajo Nation extended its executive order declaring a state of emergency and government closures to August 16. The Nation will go under another 32-hour weekend lockdown beginning Aug. 15 at 9 p.m.
More than 85,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered on the Navajo Nation.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
