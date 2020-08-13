Navajo Nation reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Navajo Nation reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths

Navajo Nation reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: August 13, 2020 07:30 AM
Created: August 13, 2020 07:23 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths Wednesday. 

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 9,356 with 477 deaths. Reports show that approximately 6,920 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Advertisement

"Here on the Navajo Nation, we have gone 13 consecutive days with less than 50 new daily cases," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "But we have to remain diligent and we must continue to wear masks for the rest of the year and into the new year to lower the spread of the flu and COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation."

Nez said the Indian Health Service is underfunded every year and is limited on doctors, nurses and other resources – so another spike in cases will devastate the health care system. 

On Wednesday, Arizona reported 706 new COVID-19 cases, New Mexico reported 180 new cases, and Utah reported 338 new cases. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 2,260
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 780
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 725
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,507
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,285
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,466
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 890
  • Winslow Service Unit: 439
  • 4 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The Navajo Nation extended its executive order declaring a state of emergency and government closures to August 16. The Nation will go under another 32-hour weekend lockdown beginning Aug. 15 at 9 p.m. 

More than 85,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered on the Navajo Nation. 

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Friends want answers after beloved bar owner killed by Albuquerque police
Friends want answers after beloved bar owner killed by Albuquerque police
Fabian Gonzales claims right to speedy trial has been violated, wants case dismissed
Fabian Gonzales claims right to speedy trial has been violated, wants case dismissed
APS leaders give insight into online learning
APS leaders give insight into online learning
CenturyLink offers tips to boost your WiFi performance
CenturyLink offers tips to boost your WiFi performance
Squatters express concerns after Albuquerque property is forced to clean up
Squatters express concerns after Albuquerque property is forced to clean up
Advertisement


Navajo Nation reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths
Navajo Nation reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths
Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold COVID-19 press conference today
Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold COVID-19 press conference today
APD: Laser aimed at helicopter prompted emergency landing
File photo of APD Air 2
Friends want answers after beloved bar owner killed by Albuquerque police
Friends want answers after beloved bar owner killed by Albuquerque police
ABQ chiropractor offers tips to avoid bad posture when working from home
ABQ chiropractor offers tips to avoid bad posture when working from home