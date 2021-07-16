Navajo Nation reports 22 new COVID-19 cases and 1 more death | KOB 4

Navajo Nation reports 22 new COVID-19 cases and 1 more death

The Associated Press
Created: July 16, 2021 06:21 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Thursday reported 22 new COVID-19 cases and one more death.

The figures released by the Navajo Department of Health brought the total number of cases on the vast reservation to 31,154 since the pandemic began.

The death toll now is at 1,364.

The Navajo Nation recently relaxed restrictions to allow visitors to travel on the reservation and visit popular attractions like Canyon de Chelly and Monument Valley.

The reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles and it covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

While cases are down, Navajo leaders are urging residents to continue wearing masks and get vaccinated.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

