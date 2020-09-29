Navajo Nation reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 22 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths Monday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 10,312 with 7,253 recoveries. The total number of deaths remains at 555.
"We are experiencing unprecedented times with the COVID-19 pandemic, but we are going to overcome this virus by helping one another and listening to our health care experts," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Based on the recent rise in cluster cases in some communities on the Navajo Nation and in nearby towns and cities off the Nation, there remains substantial risk for all of us."
On Monday, New Mexico reported 143 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 827 cases, and Arizona reported 273 cases.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
