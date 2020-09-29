Navajo Nation reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: September 29, 2020 10:05 AM
Created: September 29, 2020 09:57 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 22 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths Monday.  

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 10,312 with 7,253 recoveries. The total number of deaths remains at 555.

"We are experiencing unprecedented times with the COVID-19 pandemic, but we are going to overcome this virus by helping one another and listening to our health care experts," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Based on the recent rise in cluster cases in some communities on the Navajo Nation and in nearby towns and cities off the Nation, there remains substantial risk for all of us."

On Monday, New Mexico reported 143 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 827 cases, and Arizona reported 273 cases. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 2,388
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 884
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,021
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,638
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,338
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,577
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 977
  • Winslow Service Unit: 483
  • 6 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here. To read the latest public health emergency order, click here.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


