Navajo Nation reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

"We are experiencing unprecedented times with the COVID-19 pandemic, but we are going to overcome this virus by helping one another and listening to our health care experts," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Based on the recent rise in cluster cases in some communities on the Navajo Nation and in nearby towns and cities off the Nation, there remains substantial risk for all of us."

On Monday, New Mexico reported 143 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 827 cases, and Arizona reported 273 cases.