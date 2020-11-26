Navajo Nation reports 221 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths | KOB 4

Navajo Nation reports 221 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Navajo Nation reports 221 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

The Associated Press
Created: November 26, 2020 07:09 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz, (AP) — Navajo Nation officials are reporting an additional 221 coronavirus cases and two additional deaths from COVID-19.

Wednesday evening’s update from the Navajo Department of Health brings the total deaths on the reservation that spans parts of Arizona, Utah and New Mexico to 640.

Officials have implemented a three-week stay-at-home lockdown for reservation residents that is in effect 24-hours a day, seven days a week.

People can only leave their homes if they are essential workers, have an emergency or to purchase food and medication.from essential businesses that are only allowed to be open from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

APD: Woman in critical condition after overnight shooting
APD: Woman in critical condition after overnight shooting
Gov. Lujan Grisham signs $330M relief package for New Mexicans
Gov. Lujan Grisham signs $330M relief package for New Mexicans
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham shares Thanksgiving plans, what she's grateful for this year
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham shares Thanksgiving plans, what she's grateful for this year
Albuquerque plans to monitor El Paso's latest strategy to collect debt from Trump campaign
Albuquerque plans to monitor El Paso's latest strategy to collect debt from Trump campaign
FBI: Missing 14-year-old Arkansas girl believed to be in Albuquerque
FBI: Missing 14-year-old Arkansas girl believed to be in Albuquerque

Weather

  
Your Weather Forecast
Current Temperatures
Live Interactive Radar
Live Doppler Radar