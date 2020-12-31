Navajo Nation reports 225 COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths | KOB 4

Navajo Nation reports 225 COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

Navajo Nation reports 225 COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Created: December 31, 2020 08:52 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 225 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 22,776 with 11,714 recoveries. Two additional deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing the total number of known COVID-19 deaths to 783. 

"The only way the coronavirus spreads is when we move and travel, so let's stay focused on bringing the numbers of new cases down, which will also lead to less deaths," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "I am hopeful that we are beyond the peak of this second surge, but we have to be diligent during this holiday timeframe." 

On Wednesday, New Mexico reported 1,316 new COVID-19 cases, Arizona reported 5,267 cases, and Utah reported 2,614 cases. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 4,263
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,341
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 2,389
  • Gallup Service Unit: 3,702
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 2,178
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 3,951
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 2,506
  • Winslow Service Unit: 1,419
  • 27 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The Nation's stay-at-home lockdown has been extended through Sunday, Jan. 10. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Former volleyball coach accused of having sex with minors, again
Former volleyball coach accused of having sex with minors, again
How the Supreme Court's decision on church capacity impacts New Mexico
How the Supreme Court's decision on church capacity impacts New Mexico
Video: Park ranger tases Native American man at Petroglyph National Monument
Video: Park ranger tases Native American man at Petroglyph National Monument
Immigrants get help from states, cheer inclusion in US bill
Lily Guido poses for photos in Sebastopol, Calif., Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. Taxpayers in families that include immigrants in the country illegally are celebrating the December federal relief bill after being excluded from the April relief stimulus. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
New Mexico reports 33 new deaths, 1,316 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 33 new deaths, 1,316 additional COVID-19 cases