Navajo Nation reports 225 COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Created: December 31, 2020 08:52 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 225 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 22,776 with 11,714 recoveries. Two additional deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing the total number of known COVID-19 deaths to 783.
"The only way the coronavirus spreads is when we move and travel, so let's stay focused on bringing the numbers of new cases down, which will also lead to less deaths," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "I am hopeful that we are beyond the peak of this second surge, but we have to be diligent during this holiday timeframe."
On Wednesday, New Mexico reported 1,316 new COVID-19 cases, Arizona reported 5,267 cases, and Utah reported 2,614 cases.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The Nation's stay-at-home lockdown has been extended through Sunday, Jan. 10.
