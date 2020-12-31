Navajo Nation reports 225 COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

"The only way the coronavirus spreads is when we move and travel, so let's stay focused on bringing the numbers of new cases down, which will also lead to less deaths," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "I am hopeful that we are beyond the peak of this second surge, but we have to be diligent during this holiday timeframe."

On Wednesday, New Mexico reported 1,316 new COVID-19 cases, Arizona reported 5,267 cases, and Utah reported 2,614 cases.