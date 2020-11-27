Navajo Nation reports 226 COVID-19 cases, five additional deaths | KOB 4

Navajo Nation reports 226 COVID-19 cases, five additional deaths

Navajo Nation reports 226 COVID-19 cases, five additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 27, 2020 10:31 AM
Created: November 27, 2020 09:51 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 226 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 15,862 with 8,606 recoveries. Five new deaths were reported Thursday, bringing the total number of known COVID-19 deaths to 645. 

"Please offer a prayer for all the families who have lost a loved one due to COVID-19," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "The holidays are very difficult for those who are grieving. Please do not go out into public for Black Friday. The risks are far too high and not worth your life."

On Thursday, New Mexico reported 1,708 new COVID-19 cases, Arizona reported 3,474 cases, and Utah did not report its daily cases due to the holiday. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 3,305
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,748
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,664
  • Gallup Service Unit: 2,589
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,673
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 2,384
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 1,631
  • Winslow Service Unit: 855
  • 13 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The Nation's three-week stay-at-home lockdown remains in effect 24/7. Essential businesses are open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Some snow expected as next storm moves over New Mexico
Some snow expected as next storm moves over New Mexico
New Mexico reports 18 new deaths, 1,708 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 18 new deaths, 1,708 additional COVID-19 cases
New York-style pizzeria opens in West Downtown
New York-style pizzeria opens in West Downtown
Colorful pine cones decorate northeast Albuquerque neighborhood
Colorful pine cones decorate northeast Albuquerque neighborhood
Carlsbad Albertsons donates food for hundreds before temporarily closing
Carlsbad Albertsons donates food for hundreds before temporarily closing

Weather

  
Your Weather Forecast
Current Temperatures
Live Interactive Radar
Live Doppler Radar