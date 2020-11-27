Navajo Nation reports 226 COVID-19 cases, five additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 27, 2020 10:31 AM
Created: November 27, 2020 09:51 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 226 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 15,862 with 8,606 recoveries. Five new deaths were reported Thursday, bringing the total number of known COVID-19 deaths to 645.
"Please offer a prayer for all the families who have lost a loved one due to COVID-19," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "The holidays are very difficult for those who are grieving. Please do not go out into public for Black Friday. The risks are far too high and not worth your life."
On Thursday, New Mexico reported 1,708 new COVID-19 cases, Arizona reported 3,474 cases, and Utah did not report its daily cases due to the holiday.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The Nation's three-week stay-at-home lockdown remains in effect 24/7. Essential businesses are open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
