Navajo Nation reports 226 COVID-19 cases, five additional deaths

"Please offer a prayer for all the families who have lost a loved one due to COVID-19," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "The holidays are very difficult for those who are grieving. Please do not go out into public for Black Friday. The risks are far too high and not worth your life."

On Thursday, New Mexico reported 1,708 new COVID-19 cases, Arizona reported 3,474 cases, and Utah did not report its daily cases due to the holiday.