Navajo Nation reports 23 COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

Christina Rodriguez
Created: February 08, 2021 07:24 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 23 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death Sunday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 28,897 with 15,234 recoveries. The total number of known deaths is now at 1,057.
"The numbers of new cases in the states of Utah, New Mexico and Arizona are gradually reducing each day, but there is still much concern with the spread of the new variant COVID-19 viruses," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Now is not the time to let up our guard. Let's keep taking all precautions and keep listening to our public health experts."
On Sunday, New Mexico reported 349 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 908 cases, and Arizona reported 1,544 cases.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The Navajo Nation's stay-at-home order lasts through at least Feb. 15. To read the latest public health emergency order, click here.
