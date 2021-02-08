Navajo Nation reports 23 COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Navajo Nation reports 23 COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

Navajo Nation reports 23 COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

Christina Rodriguez
Created: February 08, 2021 07:24 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 23 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death Sunday.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 28,897 with 15,234 recoveries. The total number of known deaths is now at 1,057. 

"The numbers of new cases in the states of Utah, New Mexico and Arizona are gradually reducing each day, but there is still much concern with the spread of the new variant COVID-19 viruses," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Now is not the time to let up our guard. Let's keep taking all precautions and keep listening to our public health experts." 

On Sunday, New Mexico reported 349 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 908 cases, and Arizona reported 1,544 cases. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 5,307
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,799
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,385
  • Gallup Service Unit: 4,566
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 2,582
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 4,925
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 3,469
  • Winslow Service Unit: 1,846
  • 18 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The Navajo Nation's stay-at-home order lasts through at least Feb. 15. To read the latest public health emergency order, click here.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 349 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 349 additional COVID-19 cases
How soon will things go back to normal with the COVID-19 vaccine? Doctor weighs in
How soon will things go back to normal with the COVID-19 vaccine? Doctor weighs in
Neighbors raise concerns over potential location of new APS bus depot
Neighbors raise concerns over potential location of new APS bus depot
Local brewery stays busy on Super Bowl Sunday
Local brewery stays busy on Super Bowl Sunday
Homeless man asks for help finding beloved husky
Homeless man asks for help finding beloved husky