Navajo Nation reports 23 COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

"The numbers of new cases in the states of Utah, New Mexico and Arizona are gradually reducing each day, but there is still much concern with the spread of the new variant COVID-19 viruses," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Now is not the time to let up our guard. Let's keep taking all precautions and keep listening to our public health experts."

On Sunday, New Mexico reported 349 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 908 cases, and Arizona reported 1,544 cases.