Navajo Nation reports 233 new COVID-19 cases, two additional deaths

Created: January 10, 2021 06:50 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 233 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 25,216 with 12,817 recoveries. Two new deaths were reported Sunday, bringing the total number of known COVID-19 deaths to 871.
On Sunday, the state of New Mexico reported 1,208 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 11,201 new cases, and Utah reported 2,276.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The Nation's 57-hour weekend lockdown remains in effect until Monday, Jan. 11.
Due to the high volume of cases, Navajo leaders have extended the weekly weekend lockdowns through Monday, Jan. 25.
