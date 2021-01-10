Navajo Nation reports 233 new COVID-19 cases, two additional deaths | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Navajo Nation reports 233 new COVID-19 cases, two additional deaths

KOB Web Staff
Created: January 10, 2021 06:50 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 233 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 25,216 with 12,817 recoveries. Two new deaths were reported Sunday, bringing the total number of known COVID-19 deaths to 871.

On Sunday, the state of New Mexico reported 1,208 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 11,201 new cases, and Utah reported 2,276.

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:

  • Chinle Service Unit: 4,683
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,563
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 2,634
  • Gallup Service Unit: 4,036
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 2,363
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 4,443
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 2,852
  • Winslow Service Unit: 1,609
  • 33 residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Nation's 57-hour weekend lockdown remains in effect until Monday, Jan. 11.

Due to the high volume of cases, Navajo leaders have extended the weekly weekend lockdowns through Monday, Jan. 25. 


