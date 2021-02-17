Navajo Nation reports 24 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The Associated Press
Created: February 17, 2021 06:33 AM
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials reported 24 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, but no additional deaths.
The latest numbers bring the total number of cases on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah to 29,308 since the pandemic began.
There have been 1,112 deaths reported related to COVID-19. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a statement that even those who have been fully vaccinated need to continue taking precautions to avoid spreading the virus.
He also commended health care workers for helping to get people vaccinated, especially when compared to the rate in areas surrounding the Navajo Nation.
