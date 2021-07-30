Navajo Nation reports 26 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

“The Delta variant is a growing threat in all areas around the Navajo Nation. If you travel off the Nation, keep wearing your masks even if others aren’t. As Navajo people, we have to be an example for others on and off our Nation. Our health care experts continue to urge all eligible people to get fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as possible. The vaccines are highly effective in preventing severe illness and death if you contract the virus. So please be safe and continue to make good decisions that keep you and your loved ones safe and healthy,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

Vice President Myron Lizer also stated, "It’s a very challenging situation with the spread of the Delta variant, but we have to remain strong for one another and keep pushing back on the virus. Our health experts have provided us with the guidance and tools to reduce the spread of the virus and it’s in our hands to adhere to their advice. Please be safe and keep praying for our people.”