Navajo Nation reports 266 additional virus cases, 7 deaths

The Associated Press
Created: January 02, 2021 09:19 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has reported 266 additional known cases of COVID-19 and seven more deaths.

The figures reported late Friday increased the tribe’s totals since the pandemic began to 23,429 cases and 813 deaths.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

The tribe’s reservation was under a 57-hour weekend lockdown that began Friday evening and will end Monday at 5 a.m.

The reservation includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.


