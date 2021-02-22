Navajo Nation reports 27 COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths | KOB 4

Christina Rodriguez
Created: February 22, 2021 07:12 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 27 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths Sunday.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 29,535 with 15,989 recoveries. The total number of known deaths is now at 1,144. 

"We have to keep saying over and over, please continue to take all precautions even after you receive the COVID-19 vaccine," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Yes, the vaccines are highly effective in preventing the COVID-19 virus, but it is not guaranteed and there remains great concern around the world over the new variants that continue to spread." 

On Sunday, New Mexico reported 320 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 701 cases, and Arizona reported 1,804 cases. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 5,438
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,848
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,486
  • Gallup Service Unit: 4,671
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 2,628
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 4,989
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 3,576
  • Winslow Service Unit: 1,881
  • 18 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The Navajo Nation's curfew remains in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily. 


