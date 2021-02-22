Navajo Nation reports 27 COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

"We have to keep saying over and over, please continue to take all precautions even after you receive the COVID-19 vaccine," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Yes, the vaccines are highly effective in preventing the COVID-19 virus, but it is not guaranteed and there remains great concern around the world over the new variants that continue to spread."

On Sunday, New Mexico reported 320 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 701 cases, and Arizona reported 1,804 cases.