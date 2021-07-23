Navajo Nation reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

KOB Web Staff
Created: July 23, 2021 10:33 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 27 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death Thursday.

The total number of known deaths is now 1,368.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 31,268 with 29,775 recoveries.

"Our public health experts have given us the knowledge, guidance and resources to push back on COVID-19 and the Delta variant," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Now it's in our hands to make the right decisions and to take precautions to keep ourselves safe."

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:

  • Chinle Service Unit: 5,680
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,992
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,709
  • Gallup Service Unit: 4,960
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 2,778
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 5,320
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 3,811
  • Winslow Service Unit: 1,999
  • 19 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  


