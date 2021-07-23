Navajo Nation reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 27 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death Thursday.
The total number of known deaths is now 1,368.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 31,268 with 29,775 recoveries.
"Our public health experts have given us the knowledge, guidance and resources to push back on COVID-19 and the Delta variant," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Now it's in our hands to make the right decisions and to take precautions to keep ourselves safe."
