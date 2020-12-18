Navajo Nation reports 287 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death | KOB 4

The Associated Press
Created: December 18, 2020 06:59 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials on Thursday reported 287 new COVID-19 cases and one new related death.

In all, the tribe now has reported 20,395 coronavirus cases resulting in 732 deaths since the pandemic began.

Health officials say more than 186,000 people on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah have been tested and nearly 11,000 have recovered from COVID-19.

Navajo Department of Health officials said 77 communities on the reservation still have uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus.

Tribal officials have said nearly all intensive care unit beds on the reservation are being used as COVID-19 cases surge.


