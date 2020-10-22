Navajo Nation reports 29 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 29 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The Associated Press
Created: October 22, 2020 12:12 PM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials report 29 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 but no additional deaths for the second consecutive day.

The latest figures released Wednesday night bring the total number of cases to 11,030 with the known death toll remaining at 574.

Tribal health officials said 118,092 people on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah have been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic started and 7,403 have recovered.

A shelter-in-place order, mask mandate, daily curfews and weekend lockdowns remain in effect on the Navajo Nation. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms with the coronavirus, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

