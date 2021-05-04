Navajo Nation reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, but no deaths | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, but no deaths

The Associated Press
Created: May 04, 2021 06:14 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Monday reported three new confirmed COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths again.

The tribe had six new cases and three coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday and six new cases and no deaths Sunday.

Tribal health officials say the total number of cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago now is 30,522 on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah with 1,281 known deaths.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says more than half of the reservation’s adult population has been vaccinated.

But people still need to stay home as much as possible, wear masks and avoid large gatherings.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

