Navajo Nation reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Created: June 08, 2021 07:56 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported three new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths Monday.
The total number of known deaths remains at 1,329 as previously reported.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 30,866 with 29,509 recoveries.
"The COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in reducing the impacts of the virus and hospitalizations," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We can attribute the Navajo Nation's steady decline and consistent low numbers of daily cases to the vaccines and to the hard work of the Navajo people and our health care workers."
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The Navajo Nation moved from the Orange level of restrictions to Yellow in late April.
A curfew remains in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m daily. The mask mandate also remains in place at this time.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company