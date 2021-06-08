Navajo Nation reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths | KOB 4

Navajo Nation reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Navajo Nation reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Created: June 08, 2021 07:56 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported three new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths Monday.

The total number of known deaths remains at 1,329 as previously reported.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 30,866 with 29,509 recoveries.

"The COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in reducing the impacts of the virus and hospitalizations," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We can attribute the Navajo Nation's steady decline and consistent low numbers of daily cases to the vaccines and to the hard work of the Navajo people and our health care workers."

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:

  • Chinle Service Unit: 5,612
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,968
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,670
  • Gallup Service Unit: 4,902
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 2,738
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 5,241
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 3,748
  • Winslow Service Unit: 1,988
  • 19 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The Navajo Nation moved from the Orange level of restrictions to Yellow in late April.

A curfew remains in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m daily. The mask mandate also remains in place at this time.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Man shot, child injured in chaotic string of events in SE Albuquerque
Man shot, child injured in chaotic string of events in SE Albuquerque
Man charged with homicide by vehicle for crash that killed priest
Man charged with homicide by vehicle for crash that killed priest
Albuquerque family says man shot at their vehicle in road rage incident
Albuquerque family says man shot at their vehicle in road rage incident
Man indicted for killing of teenager, but mother still wants answers
Man indicted for killing of teenager, but mother still wants answers
Police: Man accidentally shot himself in leg following road rage incident
Police: Man accidentally shot himself in leg following road rage incident