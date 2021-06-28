Navajo Nation reports 3 new COVID-19, no additional deaths | KOB 4

Navajo Nation reports 3 new COVID-19, no additional deaths

Navajo Nation reports 3 new COVID-19, no additional deaths

The Associated Press
Created: June 28, 2021 06:50 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Sunday reported three new cases of COVID-19, but no additional deaths.

Tribal health officials had announced eight new cases and four deaths on Saturday.

The vast reservation that stretches into New Mexico, Arizona and Utah now has seen at least 30,987 known cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The known death toll remains at 1,352.

Tribal health officials say the first case of the Delta variant has been identified on the reservation.

The variant has become prevalent in the U.S. over the past few weeks and has been detected in many states, including the Four Corners states.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

'Bucket list' balloon ride was gift to APS assistant principal who was moving to another school
Susan & John Montoya were in the hot air balloon that crashed in Albuquerque.
New Mexicans pay their respects to the 5 killed in hot air balloon crash
New Mexicans pay their respects to the 5 killed in hot air balloon crash
Airman from Albuquerque dies at military base in Qatar
Willis after taking command of the 210th Red Horse Squadron at Kirtland Air Force Base.
APD: Man shot, killed in NE Albuquerque
APD: Man shot, killed in NE Albuquerque
APS family mourns loss of those killed in hot air balloon crash
APS family mourns loss of those killed in hot air balloon crash