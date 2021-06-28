Navajo Nation reports 3 new COVID-19, no additional deaths

The Associated Press
Created: June 28, 2021 06:50 AM
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Sunday reported three new cases of COVID-19, but no additional deaths.
Tribal health officials had announced eight new cases and four deaths on Saturday.
The vast reservation that stretches into New Mexico, Arizona and Utah now has seen at least 30,987 known cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began more than a year ago.
The known death toll remains at 1,352.
Tribal health officials say the first case of the Delta variant has been identified on the reservation.
The variant has become prevalent in the U.S. over the past few weeks and has been detected in many states, including the Four Corners states.
