Navajo Nation reports 3 new deaths, 168 additional COVID-19 cases

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez released a statement that read in part, "Everyone should be holding themselves accountable and making sure their family members stay home as well, and we strongly encourage everyone to get tested soon. We brought down the number of cases here on the Navajo Nation to zero in early September and we can do it again, but we cannot let up and we have to remain strong and keep fighting together."

On Saturday, the state of New Mexico reported 2,353 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 3,638 new cases, and Utah reported 3,395 cases.