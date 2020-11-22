Navajo Nation reports 3 new deaths, 168 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 168 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths Saturday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 14,612 with 8,055 recoveries. The death toll is now at 626.
Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:
The Navajo Nation is currently under a three-week stay-at-home order. The order is in effect 24/7, seven days a week except for essential workers, emergency situations, and to purchase essential supplies like food and medicine.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez released a statement that read in part, "Everyone should be holding themselves accountable and making sure their family members stay home as well, and we strongly encourage everyone to get tested soon. We brought down the number of cases here on the Navajo Nation to zero in early September and we can do it again, but we cannot let up and we have to remain strong and keep fighting together."
On Saturday, the state of New Mexico reported 2,353 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 3,638 new cases, and Utah reported 3,395 cases.
