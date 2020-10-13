Navajo Nation reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 30 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths Monday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 10,728 with 7,343 recoveries. The death toll is now 571.
"The public health experts and the Navajo people know how to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases and they know what increases those numbers as well, but it comes down to the choices we as individuals make on a daily basis - to have a family gathering or not, to wear a mask in public or not, to travel or stay home," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "These are the decisions that each of us has to make, but making the right choice can save your life and your loved ones."
On Monday, New Mexico reported 389 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 988 cases, and Arizona reported 475 cases.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
