Navajo Nation reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: October 13, 2020 09:15 AM
Created: October 13, 2020 09:05 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 30 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths Monday.  

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 10,728 with 7,343 recoveries. The death toll is now 571.

"The public health experts and the Navajo people know how to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases and they know what increases those numbers as well, but it comes down to the choices we as individuals make on a daily basis - to have a family gathering or not, to wear a mask in public or not, to travel or stay home," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "These are the decisions that each of us has to make, but making the right choice can save your life and your loved ones." 

On Monday, New Mexico reported 389 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 988 cases, and Arizona reported 475 cases. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 2,467
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 947
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,107
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,704
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,353
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,637
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 1,009
  • Winslow Service Unit: 496
  • 8 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


