Navajo Nation reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths

"The public health experts and the Navajo people know how to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases and they know what increases those numbers as well, but it comes down to the choices we as individuals make on a daily basis - to have a family gathering or not, to wear a mask in public or not, to travel or stay home," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "These are the decisions that each of us has to make, but making the right choice can save your life and your loved ones."

On Monday, New Mexico reported 389 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 988 cases, and Arizona reported 475 cases.