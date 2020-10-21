Navajo Nation reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Created: October 21, 2020 09:31 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 30 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths Tuesday.  

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 10,999 with 7,397 recoveries. The death toll remains at 574.

"Traveling and family gatherings are still major concerns and a factor in the number of new cases of COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "With the holidays approaching and the winter season coming, the leaders and public health experts are very concerned about how that might affect the spread of the virus."

Nez encouraged people to continue wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding crowds. 

On Tuesday, New Mexico reported 599 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 1,081 cases, and Arizona reported 1,040 cases. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 2,500
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,022
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,141
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,719
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,362
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,699
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 1,024
  • Winslow Service Unit: 524
  • 8 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The reopening plan for the Navajo Nation can be found here.


