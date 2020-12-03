Navajo Nation reports 310 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
Updated: December 03, 2020 08:30 AM
Created: December 03, 2020 07:11 AM
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials on Wednesday night reported 310 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.
Tribal officials say the Navajo Nation now has had 17,035 total cases since the pandemic began with 658 known deaths. The vast reservation includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.
“We have to remain strong for ourselves and one another, especially those who are fighting COVID-19 and those who have lost loved ones," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez. "We cannot let down our guard and we have to do better."
Tribal health officials say 166,517 people have been tested and 9,517 have recovered.
Residents remain under a stay-at-home order, with an exception for essential workers and essential needs like food, medication and emergencies.
Essential businesses also have been ordered to limit their hours to between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily. A mask requirement has been in place for much of the year.
On Wednesday, the state of New Mexico reported 1,549 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 3,840 new cases, and Utah reported 4,004 new cases.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)