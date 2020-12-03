Navajo Nation reports 310 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths | KOB 4

Navajo Nation reports 310 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Navajo Nation reports 310 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
Updated: December 03, 2020 08:30 AM
Created: December 03, 2020 07:11 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials on Wednesday night reported 310 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.

Tribal officials say the Navajo Nation now has had 17,035 total cases since the pandemic began with 658 known deaths. The vast reservation includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

“We have to remain strong for ourselves and one another, especially those who are fighting COVID-19 and those who have lost loved ones," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez. "We cannot let down our guard and we have to do better."

Tribal health officials say 166,517 people have been tested and 9,517 have recovered.

Residents remain under a stay-at-home order, with an exception for essential workers and essential needs like food, medication and emergencies.

Essential businesses also have been ordered to limit their hours to between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily. A mask requirement has been in place for much of the year.

On Wednesday, the state of New Mexico reported 1,549 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 3,840 new cases, and Utah reported 4,004 new cases.

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:

  • Chinle Service Unit: 3,452
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,869
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,768
  • Gallup Service Unit: 2,779
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,749
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 2,669
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 1,725
  • Winslow Service Unit: 1,003
  • 21 residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Gov. Lujan Grisham dismisses more speculation about leaving NM for job with Biden administration
Gov. Lujan Grisham dismisses more speculation about leaving NM for job with Biden administration
17-year-old girl who was wrongly arrested and charged with murder files lawsuit
17-year-old girl who was wrongly arrested and charged with murder files lawsuit
New Mexico reports 40 new deaths, surpasses 100,000 total COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 40 new deaths, surpasses 100,000 total COVID-19 cases
Basketball community mourns the death of former Lobo star Kelvin Scarborough
Basketball community mourns the death of former Lobo star Kelvin Scarborough
APS announces update to attendance policy
APS announces update to attendance policy