Navajo Nation reports 32 more COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 36,255 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The known death toll now is at 1,475.

Based on cases from Oct. 8-21, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory notice for 48 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. Tribal officials still are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel.