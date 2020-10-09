Navajo Nation reports 32 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,445

Crownpoint Service Unit: 917

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,072

Gallup Service Unit: 1,681

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,352

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,615

Tuba City Service Unit: 1,001

Winslow Service Unit: 493

6 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit

The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here. The Navajo Nation will begin their next 57-hour weekend lockdown Friday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.