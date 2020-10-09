Navajo Nation reports 32 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 32 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death Thursday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 10,582 with 7,312 recoveries. The death toll is now 563.
On Thursday, New Mexico reported 387 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 1,501 cases, and Arizona reported 863 cases.
"Unfortunately the state of Utah set a new daily record with 1,501 new COVID-19 cases reported today," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "This is a very troubling time for our communities in Utah. New Mexico and Arizona also continue to report high numbers of new cases and hospitalizations. People are becoming complacent and too relaxed, we cannot afford to let up now."
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
