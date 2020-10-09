Navajo Nation reports 32 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 32 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

Christina Rodriguez
Created: October 09, 2020 09:17 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 32 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death Thursday.  

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 10,582 with 7,312 recoveries. The death toll is now 563.

On Thursday, New Mexico reported 387 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 1,501 cases, and Arizona reported 863 cases. 

"Unfortunately the state of Utah set a new daily record with 1,501 new COVID-19 cases reported today," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "This is a very troubling time for our communities in Utah. New Mexico and Arizona also continue to report high numbers of new cases and hospitalizations. People are becoming complacent and too relaxed, we cannot afford to let up now."

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 2,445
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 917
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,072
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,681
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,352
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,615
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 1,001
  • Winslow Service Unit: 493
  • 6 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here. The Navajo Nation will begin their next 57-hour weekend lockdown Friday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


